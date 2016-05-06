Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
OTTAWA May 6 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in April as inventories rose but employment shrank, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 53.1 from 50.1 in March, surpassing analysts' expectations for 52.5. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.
The unadjusted index, however, tumbled to 50.6 from 57.9.
Of the four components of the index, only inventories improved, rising to 52.3 from 48.6.
The employment measure contracted to 49.9 from 50.7, mirroring the separate national jobs report on Friday that showed jobs growth stalled last month.
The prices gauge fell to 53.9 from 58.5, though that was likely welcome for companies after input prices had been boosted by the weaker Canadian dollar, which makes imports more expensive.
CARACAS, April 7 Venezuela's central bank has reached a deal that will provide the country with at least $300 million from New York-based investment fund Fintech Advisory Inc to help offset a cash crunch, two market sources and a source close to the government told Reuters on Friday.