TORONTO, Aug 5 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy fell sharply in July from June, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The data showed the seasonally adjusted index fell to 46.8 in July from 59.9 in June. The unadjusted index was 45.4, compared with 68.2 last month.

Analysts had forecast an unadjusted reading of 60.2 and a seasonally adjusted reading of 59.4.

"Just as we saw with the U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index and other international PMIs, business activity in Canada has stumbled into the second half of the year," David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a note.

A reading of 50 indicates that activity remained flat from the preceding month, while a higher reading indicates an increase and a lower reading reflects a slowing or decrease.

"Suffice to say, this report, in conjunction with the ongoing turmoil in financial markets, does little to support the case for a sustained rebound in Q3," Tulk wrote.

The Ivey index measures month to month variations in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. It is a joint project of the Purchasing Management Association of Canada and the Richard Ivey School of Business. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Rob Wilson)