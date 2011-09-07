* Activity rises to 56.4 in August from 46.8 in July

* Higher than expected

* Q3 average so far suggests slowing PMI growth (Adds analyst's comment, details)

TORONTO, Sept 7 Purchasing activity in the Canadian economy rose in August after shrinking in July, bolstering expectations for better economic growth in the third quarter after a dismal second quarter.

The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 56.4 in August from 46.8 in July, surpassing market expectations for a rebound to 51.0, according to a Reuters survey.

A reading of 50.0 indicates that activity remained flat from the preceding month, while a higher reading indicates an increase and a lower reading reflects a slowing or decrease.

"With the monthly industry-level GDP advancing by 0.2 percent month-over-month in June, there is a case for a modest hand-off into Q3, implying that the July Ivey PMI may have overstated the weakness for that month," Mazen Issa, Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research note.

"In this sense, the rebound in August corroborates that view. We are still cautious with respect to the outlook, but expect a modest reacceleration in Canadian growth in the second half of this year," Issa said.

Still, Credit Suisse economics director Jonathan Basile said the strong rebound in the index's headline was not matched by weaker details, noting that Ivey's employment index pointed to slower job growth.

Canada's official employment data for August is due out on Friday.

"It remains to be seen if official job growth, which slowed in July, slows further in August this Friday. Either way, the Ivey Employment index makes us feel more comfortable with our below-consensus call for the Canadian jobs figure," Basile wrote in a research note.

The index is a joint project of the Purchasing Management Association of Canada and the Richard Ivey School of Business, (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)