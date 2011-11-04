TORONTO Nov 4 The pace of purchasing activity in the Canadian economy fell in October from September, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The data showed the seasonally adjusted index fell to 54.4 in October from 55.7 in September. The unadjusted index was 55.6, compared with 63.4 in September.

Analysts had forecast an adjusted reading of 55.2.

A reading of 50 indicates that activity remained flat from the preceding month, while a higher reading indicates an increase and a lower reading reflects a slowing or decrease.

The Ivey index measures month to month variations in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. It is a joint project of the Purchasing Management Association of Canada and the Richard Ivey School of Business. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)