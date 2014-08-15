OTTAWA Aug 15 Statistics Canada had to withdraw
July's initial jobs data due to a "isolated" human processing
error which meant the number of full-time job losses was
overestimated, the agency said on Friday.
Statscan's revised figures - issued on Friday - showed a
gain of 41,700 jobs in July, far higher than the 200 new
positions it reported on Aug 8. Statscan withdrew the initial
data on Aug 12.
The agency said that as part of a redesign to improve the
quality of jobs figures, a section of the data processing system
had been updated. But due to a mistake, one particular computer
program was not updated.
"This was a human error that resulted in the incorrect
processing of some data for July 2014 only," the agency said in
a news release.
"Certain respondents that should have been classified as
employed were counted as not in the labor force resulting in an
overestimation of job losses in full-time employment."
Statscan initially said 59,700 full-time jobs had been lost
in July. The revised data reduced this to a loss of 18,100
positions.
Statscan said that because it had been able to isolate the
cause of the error, it was sure the corrected July data were
accurate.
"I am fully confident in the integrity of the Labor Force
Survey program. This was an isolated incident," chief Statscan
statistician Wayne Smith said in the news release.
Statscan has launched an internal review to determine how
the error was made and why it was not spotted. The review is
expected to be made public within the next two weeks, the
release added.
