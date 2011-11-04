* Canadian Oct job losses worst since Feb 2009

* PM signals will boost spending again if needed (Adds quotes, details, background)

By David Ljunggren

CANNES, France, Nov 4 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper expressed disappointment and concern on Friday over a report showing unexpected job losses, while predicting the world would avoid a new recession.

Statistics Canada said 54,000 jobs were lost in October, the largest number since February 2009. The unemployment rate climbed to 7.3 percent from 7.1 percent in September. [ID:nN1E7A30MF]

"We're disappointed with the numbers and concerned about them," Harper told reporters after a G20 summit in Cannes.

"The numbers over the past two or three months have been very volatile. Last month we had much higher job creation than we thought, obviously this month is much lower," he said.

"It's been more volatile and slower than we would like and I think it's - as we all know - it's a reflection of the lack of confidence that has been spreading in world markets as a consequence of the European debt crisis."

Canada's ruling Conservatives won a majority in the May 2 election on the back of a campaign in which they portrayed themselves as the only party able to manage the economy.

The prime minister and his team have consistently blamed outside factors such as the global recession and European debt crisis for Canada's economic woes.

Harper said on Friday that the longer the Greek problems remained unsolved the larger the risk of a new recession in Europe.

"I still believe we'll avoid a recession but obviously ... if we enter different economic circumstances the government will adjust its policies according," he said.

The Canadian government staved off the worst of the recent global recession by launching a two-year multibillion-dollar stimulus program. The extra spending ran up a budget deficit that Ottawa says it will eliminate despite opposition calls for a job creation plan.

Harper tried to talk up the economy, saying there was a lot of money sitting on the sidelines looking for opportunities.

"I see every indication that markets are constantly searching for good news and opportunities. So I think the sooner European leaders and others can simply confirm that they're moving forward, I think that will be the quickest way to get us out of this crisis," he said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Rob Wilson)