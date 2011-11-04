* Canadian Oct job losses worst since Feb 2009
* PM signals will boost spending again if needed
By David Ljunggren
CANNES, France, Nov 4 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper expressed disappointment and concern on Friday
over a report showing unexpected job losses, while predicting
the world would avoid a new recession.
Statistics Canada said 54,000 jobs were lost in October,
the largest number since February 2009. The unemployment rate
climbed to 7.3 percent from 7.1 percent in September.
"We're disappointed with the numbers and concerned about
them," Harper told reporters after a G20 summit in Cannes.
"The numbers over the past two or three months have been
very volatile. Last month we had much higher job creation than
we thought, obviously this month is much lower," he said.
"It's been more volatile and slower than we would like and
I think it's - as we all know - it's a reflection of the lack
of confidence that has been spreading in world markets as a
consequence of the European debt crisis."
Canada's ruling Conservatives won a majority in the May 2
election on the back of a campaign in which they portrayed
themselves as the only party able to manage the economy.
The prime minister and his team have consistently blamed
outside factors such as the global recession and European debt
crisis for Canada's economic woes.
Harper said on Friday that the longer the Greek problems
remained unsolved the larger the risk of a new recession in
Europe.
"I still believe we'll avoid a recession but obviously ...
if we enter different economic circumstances the government
will adjust its policies according," he said.
The Canadian government staved off the worst of the recent
global recession by launching a two-year multibillion-dollar
stimulus program. The extra spending ran up a budget deficit
that Ottawa says it will eliminate despite opposition calls for
a job creation plan.
Harper tried to talk up the economy, saying there was a lot
of money sitting on the sidelines looking for opportunities.
"I see every indication that markets are constantly
searching for good news and opportunities. So I think the
sooner European leaders and others can simply confirm that
they're moving forward, I think that will be the quickest way
to get us out of this crisis," he said.
