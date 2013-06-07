* Economy adds 95,000 jobs in May
* Jobless rate drops to 7.1 pct from 7.2 pct
OTTAWA, June 7 Canada's economy created a
whopping 95,000 new jobs in May, the biggest monthly gain in 11
years, and most were full-time positions and in the private
sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a report showing the
economy may be gaining momentum.
The stellar performance beat market expectations for a
15,000 gain and came after just 12,500 jobs were generated in
April.
The May data bring the average monthly employment growth to
19,000 over the past six months, considered a more accurate
reading because of the volatility of the labor force survey data
and the large margin of error.
The unemployment rate ticked down to 7.1 percent in May from
7.2 percent.
Some 76,700 full-time positions were added in the month and
94,600 jobs were in the private sector, Statscan said.
The construction sector did the most hiring, adding 42,700
jobs in May, followed by trade, "other services" and business,
building and other support services. Sectors showing losses
included manufacturing and professional, scientific and
technical services.