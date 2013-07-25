* May nonfarm payrolls rise by 8,500
* Results contrast with 95,000 gain shown in main jobs
report
OTTAWA, July 25 A survey of Canadian businesses
showed non-farm payrolls were up just 8,500 in May, less than
one tenth of the number released in an early June report that is
based on interviews with households.
Thursday's report - the survey of Payroll Employment,
Earnings and Hours - obtained data from a business census.
The Labour Force Survey, Canada's most closely watched
employment report, showed a gain of 95,000 jobs in May, the
biggest monthly gain since August 2002.
Methodological differences bring slightly different results
from the two surveys, but usually the trend is similar. Rarely
do they contrast so starkly.
The Labour Force Survey can be volatile and economists warn
against reading too much into one month's data. On July 5, the
survey showed Canada had shed 400 jobs in June.