OTTAWA Jan 29 Statistics Canada's payrolls report for November showed a greater job loss than that reported in the agency's earlier Labour Force Survey.

Thursday's non-farm payroll employment data put the number of jobs lost in November at 33,000. Statistics Canada's revised figure from the Labour Force Survey, released on Wednesday, estimated the employment loss at 16,300.

Some analysts consider the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours to be more accurate than the Labour Force Survey, since part of its data comes from direct payrolls data provided by the Canada Revenue Agency. Its main drawback is that the report comes out later. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)