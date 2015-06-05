(Adds details from report, background)
OTTAWA, June 5 Canada's economy added 58,900
jobs in May, handily topping expectations and the biggest gain
since October, helped by a surge in employment in the
manufacturing sector, data from Statistics Canada showed on
Friday.
Economists had expected a gain of just 10,000 jobs last
month. A tick up in the participation rate saw the unemployment
rate hold steady at 6.8 percent.
Manufacturing firms added 21,500 positions, with employment
in the sector rising for the second month in a row. Gains were
seen in a variety of other industries, including an increase of
20,700 jobs in health care and social assistance and 16,800 in
trade.
The natural resources sector, which includes oil and gas
extraction, shed 2,400 jobs. Oil is a major export for Canada,
and the cheaper price of crude contributed to the economy's
contraction in the first quarter.
The province of Alberta, where the country's vast oil sands
are located, lost 6,400 jobs, while Ontario added 43,900 jobs.
Economists have been looking for Ontario to benefit from cheaper
oil and a weaker Canadian dollar.
Overall job creation was concentrated in the private sector,
which added 56,800 positions, while the public sector lost
19,100 jobs. The participation rate edged up to 65.9 percent
from 65.8 percent.
