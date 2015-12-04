(Adds detail from report)
OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada lost more jobs than
expected last month, sending the unemployment rate up slightly
and erasing the temporary boost the labor market had seen from
October's federal election, data from Statistics Canada showed
on Friday.
The economy shed 35,700 jobs in November, handily exceeding
economists' forecasts for a loss of 10,000 jobs. The
unemployment rate ticked up to 7.1 percent, also defying
expectations for it to hold steady at 7 percent.
The loss was led by a 32,500 decline in employment in the
public administration sector, which was nearly entirely
accounted for by a gain in October that had been due to hiring
related to the election.
Other sectors saw declines, including trade and information,
culture and recreation. Overall, a loss of part-time jobs made
up the decrease, while full-time jobs rose by 36,600.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)