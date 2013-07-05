* Canada lost 400 jobs in June, says Statistics Canada

* Flat June number follows 95,000 new jobs in May

* All June job losses are full-time positions

OTTAWA, July 5 The Canadian economy shed just 400 jobs in June, when a spike in the number of part-time positions almost made up for heavy full-time losses, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts had predicted a loss of 2,500 jobs after May's massive 95,000 new positions, the second highest increase on record. The jobless rate in June stayed steady at 7.1 percent.

Canada's jobs data have a large margin of error and can be volatile. A more accurate gauge is the average monthly employment growth, which for the first six months of 2013 was 14,000 compared to the average of 27,000 recorded in the second half of 2012.

The economy lost 32,400 full-time positions in June while adding 32,200 part-time jobs. In theory, this means the net loss was 200 jobs. Statscan says it's sticking with a net loss of 400 jobs and says the discrepancy is due to rounding.

Employment in professional, scientific and technical services grew by 27,000 while accommodation and food services shed 20,000 posts, and information, culture and recreation lost 15,000.

Statscan said much of its June labor force survey had been completed by the time major floods hit southern Alberta. The disaster had had little effect on the June data, it said.

"In July, questions on the impact of the floods on hours worked will be added to the ... survey, with estimates to be released in mid-August," the agency said in its daily release.