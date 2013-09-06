* Canada adds 59,200 jobs in August, beats forecast
* Jobless rate ticks down to 7.1 pct from 7.2 pct
* Most jobs in service industries, part-time
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Sept 6 Canada's economy churned out a
surprising 59,200 jobs in August, nearly triple the number
expected, but most of the gains were in part-time work and the
six-month trend in the labor market remains modest.
The jobs report, released by Statistics Canada on Friday,
suggests modest economic growth continuing through the third
quarter and gives the Bank of Canada no reason to alter its
policy of standing pat on interest rates for now.
The unemployment rate edged down to 7.1 percent from 7.2
percent, with most of the hiring done in the services sectors,
led by health care and social assistance. However, there was no
real evidence of a sustained comeback in the hard-hit
manufacturing sector, which could indicate a long-overdue export
recovery.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 20,000 net new
jobs in August and no change in the jobless rate.
The outstanding performance, the equivalent of about 533,000
jobs in the United States, comes amid volatile employment data
in 2013 so far, peaking at 95,000 new jobs in May after a loss
of 54,500 in March.
The average monthly job growth over six months, seen as a
more reliable gage of the trend in the job market, was 12,000
compared with 29,000 in the previous six-month period and 26,000
in 2012.
"I think this is just another wild ride on the Canadian job
market roller coaster," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO
Capital Markets.
"I'm not sure it is terribly meaningful, but at the very
least it does brush aside the softness we saw in July and shows
there's still solid underlying momentum in the Canadian labor
market," he said.
Some details of the August report suggested underlying
weakness. About 70 percent of the jobs were part-time, most were
in the services industries, which tend to be lower-paying. Most
of the new hires were aged 55 or older, mainly women, while
employment was little changed for younger age groups.
On a more positive note, the private sector added more
workers than the public sector.
Canada's economy has recovered the jobs lost during the
2008-09 recession but the jobless rate has yet to fall to
pre-crisis levels. Finance Minister Jim Flaherty on Thursday
said the government's focus now was on training job seekers who
don't have the skills needed to fill the jobs available.
U.S. job growth, by contrast, missed forecasts in August
with 169,000 added to payrolls, yet workers giving up the search
for work meant the unemployment rate dropped to a 4-1/2 year
low.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to its firmest
level in 2-1/2 weeks after the data was released to C$1.0387
versus the U.S. dollar, or 96.27 U.S. cents.
Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of
Canada, sees no impact on monetary policy from the Canadian
data. The central bank has held rates steady at 1.0 percent for
three years and is not expected to raise rates until the fourth
quarter of 2014.
"The issue they're dealing with right now is getting a sense
after the modest gain in GDP (gross domestic product) growth in
the second quarter how much of a rebound we're likely to get in
the third quarter," he said.
Wage growth for permanent employees, closely watched by the
central bank, was 1.5 percent in August compared with a year
earlier, up from 1.3 percent in July.
In August, services industries added 40,600 workers while
goods-producing industries added just 18,600.
Employment in health care and social assistance led the
gains, surging by 59,500 in August in what Statscan said was a
long-term upward trend. That was offset by a loss of jobs in
education, finance and "other services".
The construction industry added 17,700 workers in a possible
reflection of renewed strength in the housing sector. Some 5,700
manufacturing jobs were generated in the month, but the sector
still had 3,000 fewer jobs than a year ago.