TORONTO Aug 12 Statistics Canada said on Tuesday an error had been detected in the processing of the labor force survey released on Aug. 8 that impacts the estimates for July.

StatsCan said in a statement that the source of the error had been identified and that corrected estimates will be released on Aug 15. The statement did not specify what the error was.

On Friday, the agency said the Canadian economy added just 200 jobs in July.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Amran Abocar and Meredith Mazzilli)