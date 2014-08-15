(Adds detail of release, background)

OTTAWA Aug 15 Canada created 41,700 jobs in July, considerably more than expected, and the unemployment rate dropped to 7.0 percent from 7.1 percent in June, according to revised data Friday by Statistics Canada.

Statscan had, on Aug. 8, reported a net gain of just 200 jobs in July. It withdrew that data on Aug. 12, citing a flaw in the way the figures had been processed.

Market analysts had forecast a gain of 20,000 jobs.

Still, the revised data reflects a sluggish Canadian economy. The year-over-year employment gain was only 156,800 jobs, or 0.9 percent, while the six-month moving average for employment growth grew to 10,900 in July from 8,800 in June.

The labor force participation rate remained at 66.1 percent, the lowest since the 66.0 percent seen in November 2001.

Statscan said 59,900 part-time positions were created in July, while full-time jobs dropped by 18,100. Due to a human error, the agency initially reported 60,000 new part-time jobs and a loss of 59,700 full-time positions.

In a statement, Statscan's chief statistician Wayne Smith described the July mistake as "an isolated incident" and said he had full confidence in the integrity of the overall labor force survey program.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)