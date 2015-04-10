(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, April 10 The Canadian economy
unexpectedly added 28,700 jobs in March, driven by a surge in
part-time positions and gains in the retail and wholesale trade
sector, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.
The figures topped economists' expectations for the
employment level to be unchanged last month and kept the
unemployment rate steady at 6.8 percent.
But the composition of jobs was not as robust as the
increase in the overall figure suggested. The gain came from
56,800 new part-time positions, the most since July, as
employers cut 28,200 full-time jobs.
By industry, the gain in jobs came predominantly from the
country's services sector, with retail and wholesale trade
leading the way. The industry added 19,800 jobs, its first gain
since October.
The natural resources sector, which includes oil and gas
extraction, added 6,300 positions after losing 26,000 jobs over
the past two months. Oil is a major export for Canada, and the
cheaper price of crude is being felt in the energy sector.
Employment in other goods-producing industries fell,
including a 12,100 drop in construction jobs and a loss of 2,400
manufacturing positions.
The report is unlikely to sway the Bank of Canada ahead of
its interest rate decision next week. The bank is seen holding
rates at 0.75 percent after shocking markets with a cut in
January.
Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn