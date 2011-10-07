(Repeats PREVIEW first run Sept. 30)

WHAT: Canadian September employment report

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

ECONCA

Sept F'cast range prior (Aug) Jobs gain/loss +10.0K -20K to +30K -5.5K Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.2 to 7.4 pct 7.3 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Recovery:

Employment is expected to bounce back modestly after August's surprise job loss. Twenty-one of 24 forecasters surveyed by Reuters see a gain.

Education:

Teachers and assistants returning to work should provide some of the bounce -- education employment had fallen by 30,000 in July, rising by 9,500 in August. Despite Statistics Canada's efforts to adjust for seasonality, a Scotia Capital study shows that 21,000 to 43,000 education jobs were added in the back-to-school season each year since 2007.

Economic jitters:

However, continued economic uncertainty as the result of Europe's debt crisis is seen tempering growth. The jobs report will help show how big an effect this is having on the Canadian economy.

Wages:

Wages should remain subdued. The annual growth in the average hourly wage of permanent employees, watched by the Bank of Canada for inflationary pressures, rose to 1.5 percent in August from 1.2 percent in July, in either case well below the bank's 2 percent inflation target. The lack of domestic price pressures makes it easier for the central bank to justify keeping rates low for longer in the face of a global downswing.

MARKET IMPACT:

Any upside surprises in employment should give a bit of bounce to the Canadian dollar, which hit a 12-month low on Friday, and put a damper on bonds.

While bank economists say the next interest rate move by the Bank of Canada will be up, the market has priced in a cut BOCWATCH, and strong employment gains would mitigate the need for a cut.

Weaker-than-expected employment would have the reverse effect, putting new pressure on the Canadian dollar and providing a fillip to bonds. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)