* Unexpected job losses of 54,000 in October
* Jobless rate jumps back to 7.3 pct, same as August
* Private sector, full-time jobs disappear
* Hourly wages rise 1.3 pct from year earlier
OTTAWA, Nov 4 Unexpected job losses in October
pushed Canada's unemployment rate higher, confirming
expectations the economy is weakening and interest rate
increases are off the radar.
The economy unexpectedly ditched almost all the jobs gained
in September as a sluggish economy led to layoffs in
manufacturing and construction, according to Statistics Canada
on Friday.
Net job losses of 54,000 last month were the largest since
February 2009 and pushed the unemployment rate back up to 7.3
percent -- the same level seen in August -- from 7.1 percent.
The data contrasted with market expectations for 12,000 new
positions and followed an equally surprising increase in
September of nearly 61,000.
"Very, very weak job report, I don't think there is
anything really redeeming here," said Sheryl King, head of
Canadian economics at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
"We were on the back of a strong month before so you could
argue that there is a bit of mean reversion, but the drop in
manufacturing is worrisome at this point," she said.
The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 weakened to a session low
after the report to C$1.0170 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.33 U.S.
cents, nearly a cent lower than Thursday's North American
session close at C$1.0081 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.20 U.S.
cents.
Most of the details in the report were discouraging, with
the private sector shedding 32,000 jobs and some 72,000
full-time positions vanishing.
Manufacturing and construction were the hardest-hit sectors
in October, Only the natural resources sector saw significant
gains.
Canada's labor market bounced back more quickly from the
recession than that of the United States and by January had
recouped all the jobs lost during the downturn. But employment
in some sectors like manufacturing is still below the
pre-recession peak and is not expected to ever fully recover.
Statscan said total employment rose by 1.4 percent in the
past year and full-time employment grew 1.6 percent.
The sluggish October labor market fits with the Bank of
Canada's projection of just 0.8 percent economic growth in the
fourth quarter on an annualized basis, down from an estimated 2
percent in the third quarter.
In an indication inflationary pressures are not a concern
for the central bank, wage pressures continued to subside in
October. The average hourly wage of permanent employees, the
indicator most closely tracked by the central bank, climbed 1.3
percent on the year from a 1.6 percent increase in September.
Economists expect the central bank to keep its key rate on
hold at an ultra-low 1 percent for another year or more, but
markets are pricing in a rate cut.
"Clearly it will discourage the Bank of Canada from raising
interest rates for quite some time. If economic conditions
deteriorate, it's possible the Bank would cut interest rates.
For the moment, though, we expect steady policy," said Sal
Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations
for the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders
priced in higher odds of a rate cut next year. BOCWATCH
(Additional reporting by Howaida Sorour, Andrea Hopkins,
Claire Sibonney, Allison Martell)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Padraic Cassidy &
Theodore d'Afflisio)