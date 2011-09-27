VANCOUVER, Sept 27 The Bank of Canada urged the
world banking community on Tuesday to move on from the debate
about the fairness of the Basel III rules that are intended to
make financial institutions safer, and to implement them.
"The essential lesson from the financial crisis was that
the financial system was over-leveraged and under-capitalized,"
Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said after a speech in
Vancouver. "The Basel III rules have been rewritten to
discourage excess risk-taking. They've been agreed. They're a
giant step forward, and we now need to move to
implementation."
He was responding to a question about reports of sharp
criticism directed at Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney by
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon over the
issue at a bankers' meeting in Washington last Friday.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa)
