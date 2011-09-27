VANCOUVER, Sept 27 The Bank of Canada urged the world banking community on Tuesday to move on from the debate about the fairness of the Basel III rules that are intended to make financial institutions safer, and to implement them.

"The essential lesson from the financial crisis was that the financial system was over-leveraged and under-capitalized," Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said after a speech in Vancouver. "The Basel III rules have been rewritten to discourage excess risk-taking. They've been agreed. They're a giant step forward, and we now need to move to implementation."

He was responding to a question about reports of sharp criticism directed at Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney by JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon over the issue at a bankers' meeting in Washington last Friday. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; editing by Peter Galloway)