UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
VANCOUVER, Sept 27 The Bank of Canada will proceed with extreme caution when mulling future interest rate hikes, Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday, giving no hint that a rate cut might be on the horizon.
"As the Canadian recovery has progressed, we have emphasized that we would be prudent with respect to the possible withdrawal of any degree of monetary stimulus," Macklem said in a speech, repeating language the bank used earlier this month and in August.
Macklem said the weak U.S. economic recovery, the persistent strength of the Canadian dollar against the greenback and "elevated global risks" were all weighing on growth in Canada, although the bank has not predicted another recession in either Canada or the United States. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.