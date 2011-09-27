VANCOUVER, Sept 27 The Bank of Canada will proceed with extreme caution when mulling future interest rate hikes, Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday, giving no hint that a rate cut might be on the horizon.

"As the Canadian recovery has progressed, we have emphasized that we would be prudent with respect to the possible withdrawal of any degree of monetary stimulus," Macklem said in a speech, repeating language the bank used earlier this month and in August.

Macklem said the weak U.S. economic recovery, the persistent strength of the Canadian dollar against the greenback and "elevated global risks" were all weighing on growth in Canada, although the bank has not predicted another recession in either Canada or the United States. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)