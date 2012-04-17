BRIEF-Fitch says 'bad bank' may push India loan clean-up
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Budgets fourth straight deficit
* Looks to balance books by 2014-15 (Changes dateline, adds details)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 17 The Western Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Tuesday a C$460 million ($465.8 million) deficit for its 2012-13 budget, its fourth straight annual deficit.
Manitoba, whose economy depends in large part on farming and mining, projected spending at C$14.4 billion, down from C$15 billion in 2011-12, as a dry spring has given the province a respite from two years of payments to cover the costs of major floods.
The deficit, while large by Manitoba's standards, is less than half of the record high C$1.1 billion deficit the province racked up in 2011-12, which was due mostly to flooding costs last spring.
Manitoba's left-leaning New Democrat government, led by Premier Greg Selinger, said it is aiming to balance the budget by 2014-15.
"It is a balanced approach, neither reckless cuts nor irresponsible spending," said Finance Minister Stan Struthers.
Most Canadian provinces have run deficits for several years after the 2008-09 financial crisis slowed the economy. Neighboring Saskatchewan, rich in potash and crude oil, is the exception.
Manitoba trimmed the deficit by freezing spending in some departments, cutting health-care administration costs and merging the government-owned liquor and lotteries corporations. It said it will increase spending on health care and education.
Manitoba will also add to its revenue by applying its 7 percent provincial sales tax to more services, including spa treatments and haircuts over C$50. The province will also increase its gasoline and diesel tax by 2.5 cents a litre, raising an extra C$49 million.
The province is budgeting revenue for 2012-13 at C$13.851 billion, versus C$13.8 billion in the last fiscal year. The new fiscal year started on April 1.
Swollen rivers, especially in western Manitoba, caused the province to spend an estimated C$936 million last year to build dikes, repair roads, and pay financial assistance.
Manitoba's debt stood at C$14.8 billion as of March 31, 2012, and is forecast to rise to $16.3 billion a year later.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel; with additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Fitch: Bad bank may push India loan clean-up; leaves capital gap
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio