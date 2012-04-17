* Budgets fourth straight deficit

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 17 The Western Canadian province of Manitoba forecast on Tuesday a C$460 million ($465.8 million) deficit for its 2012-13 budget, its fourth straight annual deficit.

Manitoba, whose economy depends in large part on farming and mining, projected spending at C$14.4 billion, down from C$15 billion in 2011-12, as a dry spring has given the province a respite from two years of payments to cover the costs of major floods.

The deficit, while large by Manitoba's standards, is less than half of the record high C$1.1 billion deficit the province racked up in 2011-12, which was due mostly to flooding costs last spring.

Manitoba's left-leaning New Democrat government, led by Premier Greg Selinger, said it is aiming to balance the budget by 2014-15.

"It is a balanced approach, neither reckless cuts nor irresponsible spending," said Finance Minister Stan Struthers.

Most Canadian provinces have run deficits for several years after the 2008-09 financial crisis slowed the economy. Neighboring Saskatchewan, rich in potash and crude oil, is the exception.

Manitoba trimmed the deficit by freezing spending in some departments, cutting health-care administration costs and merging the government-owned liquor and lotteries corporations. It said it will increase spending on health care and education.

Manitoba will also add to its revenue by applying its 7 percent provincial sales tax to more services, including spa treatments and haircuts over C$50. The province will also increase its gasoline and diesel tax by 2.5 cents a litre, raising an extra C$49 million.

The province is budgeting revenue for 2012-13 at C$13.851 billion, versus C$13.8 billion in the last fiscal year. The new fiscal year started on April 1.

Swollen rivers, especially in western Manitoba, caused the province to spend an estimated C$936 million last year to build dikes, repair roads, and pay financial assistance.

Manitoba's debt stood at C$14.8 billion as of March 31, 2012, and is forecast to rise to $16.3 billion a year later.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel; with additional writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)