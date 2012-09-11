* Net 10 percent of companies expect to hire in Q4
* Most jobs coming in resource-related sectors
* Jobs being left unfilled because of lack of skills
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Sept 11 The hiring plans of Canadian
companies in the fourth quarter are more modest than they were
in the previous quarter and a year earlier, according to a
survey released on Tuesday by ManpowerGroup Inc.
The nationwide survey measures the difference between
employers that say they will add jobs and those planning cuts.
The survey of about 1,900 employers found that 16 percent
planned to add jobs, while 7 percent saw cuts. About
three-quarters of those surveyed expected to maintain existing
staffing levels.
After seasonally adjusting the numbers, Manpower said a net
10 percent of companies planned to hire in the fourth quarter,
which was a dip from the previous quarter, when a net 12 percent
of companies planned to take on new employees.
"It's staying steady. There's no major increase or decrease.
I would just say we're humming along, if you will - but a bit
more modest," said Byrne Luft, vice president of operations,
staffing services for Manpower Canada, a unit of the Milwaukee,
Wisconsin-based staff provider.
The survey results follow government data last Friday that
showed the Canadian economy added more jobs than analysts had
expected in August, creating 34,300 positions, with a particular
increase in full-time posts, which Luft said was encouraging.
RESOURCE SECTOR A BOON
The construction industry was the only sector to show a net
increase in hiring intentions for the fourth quarter on both a
quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. A net 14 percent
of construction companies expected to add employees.
Mining companies, benefiting from Canada's vast resources,
remained the most bullish sector, with a net 18 percent
intending to hire, but that was down 5 percentage points from
the previous quarter.
Employers in Western Canada, Quebec and Atlantic Canada said
they anticipated a good hiring environment, bolstered by mining
and offshore drilling. Companies in Ontario had a more
conservative outlook.
Luft noted that more than 300,000 jobs remain unfulfilled in
the country, either due to a lack of the right skill sets or
because people are unwilling to move to remote areas where many
of the resource jobs are located.
"The talent mismatch has been going on for a number a years.
It's just becoming worse," Luft said.