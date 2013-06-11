TORONTO, June 11 Canadian employers are less inclined to add jobs than they were just three months ago, according a survey released on Tuesday that cast doubt on whether a hiring boom seen in May will be sustained.

A net 9 percent of Canadian employers expect to add jobs in the third quarter, with the biggest gains seen in the transportation and public utilities sector, the study from staffing company Manpower Inc showed.

That was down slightly from a net 12 percent three months earlier.

The seasonally adjusted number, based on a survey of 1,900 Canadian employers, also represents a drop from the net 12 percent of employers who expected to hire in the same quarter last year.

"The curvature on our trend is going down," said Byrne Luft, a vice president with Manpower Canada. "We had gains in 2012 but it's again heading more into negative territory."

The quarterly Manpower survey measures the difference between employers who say they will add jobs and those planning to cut positions, adjusting the numbers for seasonal changes.

The survey follows a report on Friday that showed the Canadian economy added a much higher than expected 95,000 jobs in May. This followed a net loss in March and small gain in April.

Luft noted the month-to-month numbers don't always reflect the longer term outlook.

"Having one month where it spikes is promising, but it's not something to be excited about because the trend isn't exactly optimistic," he said.

The Manpower survey also showed some areas of strength.

A net 23 percent of employers in the transportation and public utilities sector plan to hire in the third quarter. A weaker Canadian dollar, which makes exports more attractive, is expected to boost activity in the sector, Luft said.

That's an increase of five percentage point from the same period last year and the strongest result since the second quarter of 2007.

Employers in the sector in Western Canada and Quebec expect to do the most hiring, with a net 32 percent projecting they will add to payrolls.