TORONTO Dec 10 Canadian companies are planning
to hire at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter of 2014
than in the current quarter, according to data released on
Tuesday that also showed construction remained the most robust
industry among those surveyed.
ManpowerGroup Inc, the world's No. 3 staffing
company, found in its latest quarterly national survey of more
than 1,900 employers that 13 percent planned to increase their
payrolls next quarter, while 8 percent expected to make staffing
cuts.
The survey, which measures the difference between employers
foreseeing more hiring and those planning cuts, said the net
employment outlook, adjusted for seasonal variations, was 12
percent, a two percentage point increase compared with the last
survey.
"Overall, definitely a solid and positive national hiring
climate is projected in the upcoming quarter," said Michelle
Dunnill, Manpower's Branch Manager in Toronto, Canada's most
populous city. "Nationally ... many of the gains are expected to
occur in the lower-paying sectors."
More than three-quarters of those surveyed also expect to
maintain current staffing levels, while 1 percent of employers
were uncertain about their hiring plans.
The results come after last Friday's data from Statistics
Canada showed the country created 21,600 jobs in November, far
more than the 12,000 expected by market analysts. It was the
third straight month of moderate employment increases.
The average monthly job gain over the past six months, which
is seen as a more reliable gauge of the trend, was 11,000.
Government data last week and this week showed construction
intentions surged past expectations in October as permits for
residential and commercial building jumped sharply from
September, while new homebuilding slowed slightly, below
expectations in November.
"Employers in the construction industry are again
anticipating the strongest payroll gains as they have for quite
some time," said Dunnill, attributing most of the strength to
the commercial building sector.
Optimism in the construction sector slipped slightly, but
was still the most positive among all the sectors, with a net 16
percent of employers expecting a positive hiring climate. A net
14 percent of manufacturing firms planned to add more jobs.
Regionally, Western Canada was the most optimistic about
hiring in the first quarter of 2014, while Quebec employers
expected limited opportunities for job hunters.