TORONTO, June 10 Canadian employers are looking
to hire at a modestly improved pace in the third quarter,
suggesting growth in the labor market will continue to plod
along, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
The ManpowerGroup Inc report, which measures the
difference between employers that are forecasting increased
hiring and those planning job cuts, said its net employment
outlook, adjusted for seasonal variations, was 10 percent.
The third-quarter forecast was up 1 percentage point from
both the previous quarter and the third quarter of last year.
Still, the survey points to a labor market that is
maintaining the status quo, said Byrne Luft, vice president of
operations for Manpower Canada.
"For the last nine months, we have been just crawling along
with our job market," said Luft. "Despite the bounce back in the
U.S. economy ... we have not seen the benefits yet from that."
The survey echoed data from last week that showed the
increase in new jobs in Canada in May was driven completely by
part-time positions.
The labor market is also still seeing some fallout from a
severe winter in both the United States and Canada, and there
could be some positive spikes in demand as companies fill
positions for work that wasn't done during the winter, Luft
said.
The Manpower survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada
showed that 20 percent planned to increase their staffing levels
in the coming quarter, while just 4 percent planned to cut back.
The vast majority, at 74 percent, expected their staffing levels
to remain the same. Those figures do not include seasonal
adjustments.
Medium-sized companies with 50 to 249 employees were the
most optimistic about hiring intentions with a net employment
outlook of 21 percent. By sector, transportation and public
utilities firms had the most favorable outlook, at 20 percent.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)