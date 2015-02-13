(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Feb 13 Canadian manufacturing sales
jumped in December by the most in three months as gains in
transportation equipment offset a sharp drop in petroleum and
coal products, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Factory sales rose 1.7 percent to C$52.39 billion ($41.91
billion), surpassing economists' forecast for a gain of 1
percent. November's sales were revised slightly higher to a
decline of 1.3 percent from an originally reported 1.4 percent
drop.
Excluding the petroleum and coal product industry, sales
fared even better, rising 3.2 percent. The volume of sales
climbed 2.9 percent.
Although the volume of petroleum and coal products sold
increased as refineries ramped up production, a slump in prices
took sales in the segment down 9.3 percent. Sales have fallen
24.1 percent since June, when the price of crude oil peaked.
Overall factory sales were led higher by gains in the
transportation equipment industry, with sales of motor vehicles
up 9.0 percent. The widespread declines in vehicle assembly
normally seen in December were not as steep as usual.
New orders rose 1.5 percent as orders for transportation
equipment surged, while inventories fell 1.4 percent on lower
stocks in the petroleum and coal products, and motor vehicle
industries.
($1 = $1.25 Canadian)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Nick Zieminski)