OTTAWA Aug 16 Canadian manufacturing sales rose
in June to recover much of the previous month's decline, led by
gains in the machinery and transportation equipment sectors,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
The 0.8 percent rise was a touch above economists'
expectations for an increase of 0.7 percent. Sales were up in 15
out of 21 industries, accounting for 62 percent of the
manufacturing sector.
In May, manufacturing sales fell 1 percent.
Nearly three-quarters of June's increase was due to sales of
machinery and transportation equipment. Machinery sales rose 5.8
percent, the largest gain since September 2015, with higher
sales seen in such areas as commercial and agricultural.
Sales in the transportation equipment industry rose 1.4
percent, due to higher sales in the motor vehicle parts and
assembly sectors.
Nonetheless, economic growth is still expected to have
contracted in the second quarter due to the disruption caused by
the May wildfires in northern Alberta.
The effects of the Fort McMurray wildfires were still being
felt by some, with 3.2 percent of manufacturers surveyed saying
their business activities were affected in June, Statistics
Canada said.
