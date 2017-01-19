(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Jan 19 Canadian manufacturing sales
rebounded in November, jumping by 1.5 percent from October on
increases in the primary metal, petroleum and coal industries,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0 percent
increase from October, when sales dropped by 0.6 percent. The
month-on-month rise was the biggest since the 1.6 percent
advance last April.
Sales were up in 14 of the 21 industries, representing 68
percent of manufacturing revenue. In volume terms, sales
increased by 1.2 percent.
Primary metal manufacturing sales rose by 9.1 percent after
two months of declines, while petroleum and coal product sales
expanded by 3.7 percent as a number of oil refineries returned
to full production after maintenance and retooling work.
Sales in the chemical manufacturing industry rose 3.4
percent, the fifth increase in six months.
Nine of Canada's 10 provinces posted gains, led by Quebec
and Alberta.
