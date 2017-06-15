(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, June 15 Canadian manufacturing sales
rose more than expected to a record level in April as sales of
petroleum and coal products rebounded after two months of
declines, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Sales grew 1.1 percent to C$54.43 billion ($41.01 billion),
topping economists' forecast for a gain of 0.7 percent. March
was revised downward to show an increase of 0.8 percent from an
initially reported 1 percent.
Sales were up in 13 of the 21 sectors surveyed, accounting
for 62 percent of overall manufacturing. Stripping out the
effects of price changes, sales volumes were up 0.5 percent.
The petroleum and coal products sector led the way with an
8.9 percent surge on both higher volumes and prices.
Among other sectors that saw higher sales in April, the
primary metal industry was up 3.8 percent, while the paper
sector gained 3.5 percent.
Sales of transportation equipment fell 1.3 percent, mostly
due to lower sales of motor vehicles and parts. Excluding autos,
total manufacturing sales were up 1.9 percent.
($1 = 1.3271 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)