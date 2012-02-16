(Adds details)

* Sales rise 0.6 pct vs estimate of 1.5 pct decline

* In real terms, sales rise 1.2 pct

* Durable goods up, oil products down

OTTAWA, Feb 16 Canadian manufacturing sales rose for the fifth time in six months in December, though the 0.6 percent increase fell short of expectations for a 1.5 percent rise, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.

In constant dollar terms, of relevance in calculating real moves in gross domestic product, sales rose a stronger 1.2 percent. A decline in oil product prices was largely responsible for the overall fall in manufacturing prices.

November's factory sales increase was revised downward slightly to 1.9 percent from an originally reported 2.0 percent.

Durable goods sales rose 2.1 percent in December, with motor vehicle manufacturers sales up by 2.9 percent to the highest level since November 2007. Non-durables fell 0.9 percent. For 2011 as a whole, manufacturing sales rose 7.8 percent from 2010 to C$571 billion ($571 billion).

Statistics Canada said seven of 21 manufacturing industries had now reached or surpassed levels of October 2008, when the recent economic downturn started.

($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)