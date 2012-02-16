(Adds details)
* Sales rise 0.6 pct vs estimate of 1.5 pct decline
* In real terms, sales rise 1.2 pct
* Durable goods up, oil products down
OTTAWA, Feb 16 Canadian manufacturing
sales rose for the fifth time in six months in December, though
the 0.6 percent increase fell short of expectations for a 1.5
percent rise, Statistics Canada data showed on
Thursday.
In constant dollar terms, of relevance in calculating real
moves in gross domestic product, sales rose a stronger 1.2
percent. A decline in oil product prices was largely responsible
for the overall fall in manufacturing prices.
November's factory sales increase was revised downward
slightly to 1.9 percent from an originally reported 2.0 percent.
Durable goods sales rose 2.1 percent in December, with motor
vehicle manufacturers sales up by 2.9 percent to the highest
level since November 2007. Non-durables fell 0.9 percent. For
2011 as a whole, manufacturing sales rose 7.8 percent from 2010
to C$571 billion ($571 billion).
Statistics Canada said seven of 21 manufacturing industries
had now reached or surpassed levels of October 2008, when the
recent economic downturn started.
($1=$1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)