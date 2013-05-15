* Sales drop 0.3 percent in March from February
* Energy and chemical products drag down sales
* Statscan introduces historical revisions to data
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian manufacturing sales
sagged in March following an unexpected surge in February,
reverting to a trend of lackluster performance more in line with
modest economic growth, according to Statistics Canada data on
Wednesday.
Factory sales fell 0.3 percent in March from February to
C$49.5 billion ($48.5 billion), below market estimates of a 0.6
percent gain and dragged down by lower prices for energy
products and a slump in fertilizer sales.
The setback came after sales jumped 2.8 percent in February,
the biggest gain since July 2011. Statscan revised the February
estimate from 2.6 percent initially.
With Wednesday's report, Statscan revised its estimates of
manufacturing sales, inventories and orders back to January 2007
for seasonally adjusted data and to January 2009 for unadjusted
data to reflect an updated survey sample and other changes.
In volume terms, March factory sales increased 0.2 percent.
New orders fell by 2.2 percent due mainly to a decline in
demand from the transportation equipment industry.
Unfilled orders slid 1.1 percent after four months of gains.
Statscan said unfilled orders of aerospace products and parts
fell because an appreciation of the Canadian dollar in the month
affected prices of orders held in U.S. dollars.
Inventories edged down by 0.1 percent, but the
inventory-to-sales ratio was unchanged at 1.39.