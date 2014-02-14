* Sales fall 0.9 pct vs estimate of 0.1 percent rise
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Feb 14 A decline in the volatile
aerospace sector led Canadian factory sales to a 0.9 percent
fall in value in December from the month before, lending weight
to the view that the economy may have shrunk modestly in the
last month of the year.
The Statistics Canada data on Friday also showed that the
volume of sales fell by an even greater 1.9 percent in December,
the biggest fall in 12 months.
In a positive sign for future business, however, the level
of new orders rose by 4.5 percent, and unfilled orders by 4.2
percent.
"While weather, which resulted in power outages, may have
had some effect, today's report is still a good deal softer than
expected, and could therefore weigh on the (Canadian) dollar,
helping fixed income," said Peter Buchanan, an analyst at CIBC
World Markets.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0981 to the U.S. dollar, or
91.07 U.S. cents, at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), down from C$1.0957,
or 91.27 U.S. cents, just before the release of the factory
sales figures.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for
a 0.1 percent gain in December sales, though the estimates
ranged from a 1.5 percent decline to a 1.0 percent rise.
Statistics Canada also halved its figure for November's
sales gain to 0.5 percent from 1.0 percent, largely because of a
revision of data for the oil refining industry.
Value of production in the aerospace industry dropped by
19.4 percent in December, and that accounted for C$351 million
($319 million) of the overall drop of C$473 million in
manufacturing sales in the month. Exceptionally for aerospace,
Statscan measures the value of production instead of sales of
goods manufactured, but figures for the sector still tend to
vary widely month-to-month. All the data is seasonally adjusted.
Desjardins Capital Markets economic strategist Jimmy Jean
said that if there is a weak reading for gross domestic product
in December, the implications will be bigger for the first
quarter than for the fourth quarter, which he still sees posting
2.8 percent annualized GDP growth.
Toronto-Dominion Bank senior Canada macro strategist Mazen
Issa said he expected the Bank of Canada to view December's
weakness as transitory.