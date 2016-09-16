(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, Sept 16 Canadian manufacturing sales in
July edged up by 0.1 percent as strength in the food, energy and
metals industries was offset by weakness in the machinery and
aerospace sectors, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 1.0 percent
increase from June. Sales advanced in nine of 21 industries,
representing around 54 percent of the manufacturing sector while
in volume terms, sales climbed by 0.6 percent.
Food industry sales rose by 1.9 percent, in part because
manufacturers were able to overcome supply difficulties that had
caused shortages of canola in May and June.
Sales in the primary metals industry rose by 2.9 percent
while petroleum and coal products posted a 2.5 percent gain on
higher volumes at several oil refineries.
Production in the aerospace and products parts industry -
known for its volatility - sank by 9.0 percent while machinery
sales fell by 3.3 percent.
