* Sales down by 1.5 pct, analysts expected 0.4 pct drop

* Sales down in 15 of 21 manufacturing sectors

* Data all but confirms economy stalled in Q2 growth (Adds analysts' comments, background, byline)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Aug 16 Canadian manufacturing sales for June plunged by a much greater than expected 1.5 percent from May, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, all but confirming that the economy stalled in the second quarter.

The drop -- much bigger than the 0.4 percent decline predicted by analysts -- also appeared to kill off the already minute prospect that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates this year.

As recently as late July, the central bank had predicted second quarter growth of 1.5 percent on an annualized basis.

That forecast now looks hopelessly optimistic, given a recent string of weak data that shows the economy is struggling to deal with a strong Canadian dollar and weak U.S. demand.

"(Today's report) sets us up for another monthly GDP disappointment and heightens the risks of second quarter Canadian GDP coming in negative. The handoff to the third quarter will also be very weak," said Jimmy Jean of Desjardins Capital Markets.

In a sign of increasing political concern over the economy and market turmoil, the House of Commons finance committee has asked Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to testify to legislators this Friday.

Statscan will release its figures for second quarter gross domestic product on Aug 31.

The June factory sales figures helped knock down the Canadian currency CAD=D4. At 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT) it was at C$0.9837 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0166, down from Monday's North American finish of C$0.9799 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0205.

June's manufacturing retreat was largely caused by a 6.6 percent drop in sales of petroleum and coal products, reflecting price declines of 2.6 percent and lower volumes as plants shut down for retooling.

Statscan said 15 of 21 industries, representing 77.5 percent of total manufacturing, posted declines. Sales in constant dollars, used for calculating real gross domestic product growth, fell by 1.6 percent.

"That adds to the risk of a contraction in June GDP and an outright contraction in the Canadian economy in the second quarter," said Derek Holt and Karen Cordes Woods of Scotia Capital Economics.

It was the third consecutive monthly fall in manufacturing sales, now at their lowest level since November 2010.

Analysts took some consolation from a 1.6 percent increase in new orders and a 3.4 percent jump in unfilled orders, both pushed higher by strength in the aerospace industry.

"We still expect sales to rebound in the third quarter, as temporary factors restraining auto and energy production are reversed," said David Madani of Capital Economics.

After eight consecutive months of growth, inventory levels were unchanged, remaining at their highest point since April 2009. The ratio of inventory to sales rose to 1.39 from 1.37 in May, the highest level since December 2009. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)