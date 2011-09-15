* Sales beat estimates with 2.7 percent jump
* Data reinforces likelihood of a Q3 recovery
* Markets downplay domestic data, watching EU
* July vehicle sales fall; Aug housing resales stable
OTTAWA, Sept 15 Canadian factory sales rose
twice as much as expected in July, making a recession look less
likely as the economy shows signs of picking up in the third
quarter after an unexpected slump in the second.
Sales jumped 2.7 percent in the month to C$46.7 billion
($46.7 billion) following three straight months of declines and
beating estimates of a 1.3 percent gain, Statistics Canada said
on Thursday.
Sales in constant dollars, used to calculate gross domestic
product, rose 2.8 percent and shipments outside the auto sector
were also encouraging, up 2.3 percent.
The Canadian dollar barely reacted to the news
[ID:nS1E78E083] and economists cautioned that the widening
European debt crisis and weak U.S. economy will keep Canadian
economic growth modest, echoing comments made by Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty on Wednesday.
After the economy shrank 0.4 percent, annualized, in the
second quarter due to supply disruptions resulting from the
tsunami in Japan, most economists have expected a reversal of
fortune in the third quarter although Scotiabank said this week
that the country may be in another recession already.
"While this diminishes the risk of a recession, we do not
expect that the strength of this release to be maintained given
some of the headwinds facing the global economy," said Mazen
Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities.
"The ongoing turmoil in Europe and weak growth backdrop in
the U.S. remain the greatest risks," he said.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast the Bank of Canada
will hold interest rates at an ultra-low 1 percent at least
until the third quarter of 2012, although markets are still
pricing in a rate cut as the bank's next move. BOCWATCH
Other data released on Thursday showed new motor vehicle
sales fell 6.2 percent in July, partly offsetting gains in the
previous month.
In August, sales of existing homes remained stable for the
second straight month while year-to-date sales were in line
with the 10-year average, according to the Canadian Real Estate
Association.
OIL BOOST
Canada's oil industry was the biggest contributor to the
manufacturing gains as some refineries ramped up production
after maintenance work, boosting sales in the petroleum and
coal products industry by 6.1 percent in July.
Primary metals and fabricated metal products also noted
hefty gains. All in all, 15 of 21 industries representing about
75 percent of total manufacturing capacity reported higher
sales.
New orders in July rose 1.3 percent, driven by the metals,
machinery and energy sectors. Unfilled orders in July rose to
their highest level in more than two years and inventories
edged 0.1 percent lower, the first decline since September
2010.
The ratio of inventory to sales fell to 1.35 from 1.39, the
first drop since last January.
