OTTAWA Dec 4 Disappointing Canadian economic
figures reinforce the need for significant government
investments to boost growth, Canada's new finance minister said
on Friday after the release of weak jobs and trade data.
The Liberals campaigned on a platform to run budget deficits
of up to C$10 billion ($7.49 billion) a year in order to spend
on infrastructure to boost growth after the economy was in a
modest recession in the first half of the year.
Although growth resumed in the third quarter, the final
quarter of the year has gotten off to a weak start, illustrated
by Friday's underwhelming jobs and exports data.
"We heard today some statistics that reinforced our concerns
around the growth of the economy," Canada's Finance Minister
Bill Morneau told reporters.
"Our reaction is that we need to deal with the challenges
that we're faced with. It reinforces for me the need to make
significant investments in the economy, as we presented to
Canadians in our campaign," he said.
Morneau spoke after Canada's recently elected Liberal
government unveiled its plans at the start of the new
Parliament, promising to pursue a fiscal plan "that is
responsible, transparent and suited to challenging economic
times."
The government plans to introduce a motion to lawmakers on
Wednesday to bring in a promised tax cut for the middle class
and a tax increase for higher income earners starting in 2016.
Asked about reports that hiking tax rates on the rich would
not bring in as much money as forecast, Morneau said, "I'll be
next week providing people with a clearer picture of what
exactly our tax cuts will mean for Canada ... and also the costs
that we'll incur by doing it."
