(Adds background, quotes)
WINNIPEG Jan 14 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Thursday that foreign investors should be
confident about the country, noting that the government has room
to invest to stimulate the economy.
"We believe that outside investors should be confident about
Canada," Morneau told reporters in response to a question about
the Canadian dollar, which has hit a 12-year low.
"We have the room to make some significant investments to
stimulate our economy and create a more productive Canada over
the long term."
The Liberals came to power last October after promising to
run deficits of up to C$10 billion ($6.96 billion) a year to
stimulate the economy through infrastructure spending. Sources
familiar with the party's plans told Reuters the government
looked certain to break that threshold this year.
Morneau has been traveling across Canada this week for
pre-budget consultations. His trip has coincided with a drop in
oil prices that has hit the Canadian dollar and raised concerns
about the prospects for the economy not long after it emerged
from a mild recession.
Asked about the price of oil, Morneau reiterated that he was
paying close attention to it, as well as to the Canadian dollar.
"In that context we know that it's doubly important to think
about how we can make investments that have a positive impact on
the economy," Morneau said.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)