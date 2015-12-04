OTTAWA Dec 4 Disappointing Canadian economic
figures reinforce the need for significant government
investments to boost growth, Canada's new finance minister said
on Friday after the release of weak jobs and trade data.
"We heard today some statistics that reinforced our concerns
around the growth of the economy," Bill Morneau told reporters.
"Our reaction is that we need to deal with the challenges that
we're faced with. It reinforces for me the need to make
significant investments in the economy, as we presented to
Canadians in our campaign."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing
by Diane Craft)