PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Refiles to correct day of week in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 30 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday indicated the new Liberal government would not relax regulations limiting foreign investment in sensitive sectors of the economy.
"We'll continue to welcome people to make investments in Canada. We will also ensure that those investments are good for the long term health of our country. We believe that currently we have an approach that makes sense," he told reporters in New York when asked whether foreign investment restrictions might be relaxed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, writing by David Ljunggren)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.