* Draft guidelines seek to improve lending practices
* Bank regulator says high household debt a vulnerability
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's banking regulator
wants lenders to be more t ransparent about their mortgage
businesses as it seeks to m inimize the risk to the economy from
record-high levels of household debt.
Draft guidelines from the regulator released on Monday
called for increased disclosure by banks o n their exposure to
certain mortgage products and markets, enhanced risk-management
practices and treating home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) the
same way as mortgages.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
has been reviewing bank's residential mortgage portfolios for
over a year and the draft guidelines reflect some of its
findings.
"Although financial institution mortgage portfolios in
Canada continue to perform well, a number of vulnerabilities in
the financial system exist, including high household
indebtedness," said Mark Zelmer, assistant superintendent at
OSFI's regulation sector.
"OSFI is acting in an effort to prevent these
vulnerabilities from evolving into problems for the financial
system," he said.
PROPERTY BUBBLE FEARED
Canada's housing sector avoided the subprime mortgage bust
that drove the United States into recession. But a post-crisis
property boom fueled by ultra-low lending rates has some
economists and policymakers worried a bubble is forming.
The guidelines released on Monday build on the Financial
Stability Board's "Principles for Sound Residential Mortgage
Underwriting" released last October.
OSFI's guidelines apply to all federally-regulated financial
institutions that are involved in residential mortgages and, in
some cases, mortgage default insurance in Canada and abroad.
Parties have until May 1 to comment on the draft.
Canada's household debt-to-income ratio soared to an
all-time high last year of 151.9 percent, largely the result of
mortgage borrowing. The ratio dipped slightly in the fourth
quarter but was still near record high at 150.6 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, the country's second-largest lender,
earlier this month estimated housing to be over-valued by 10 to
15 percent.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty has intervened three times
since 2008 to tighten mortgage rules and a Reuters poll last
month showed market players widely expect another move in that
direction this year.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)