By Louise Egan and David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Oct 26 The Bank of Canada slashed its forecast on Wednesday for fourth-quarter economic growth to 0.8 percent from 2.9 percent at annual rates, citing unusually weak recoveries in Europe and the United States.

The central bank issued a bearish report that sharply downgraded its forecasts for U.S. growth to "levels at which the probability of recession increases" and repeated its call for a mild euro area recession.

After a mild Canadian contraction in the second quarter due to temporary factors, the central bank sees gross domestic product bouncing back in the third quarter with 2 percent growth before slumping again.

"Growth is expected to slip back in the fourth quarter, however, more accurately reflecting the underlying growth in the economy in an environment of lower confidence and heightened uncertainty," the bank said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

Canada's economy will remain sluggish until mid-2012 and is then projected to speed up to 3 percent quarterly growth rates from the third quarter of 2012 through to the end of 2013.

That is far above the bank's estimated potential output growth, the rate at which the economy can grow without generating inflationary pressures, which it revised to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent for this year and maintained at 2 percent for 2012 and 2.1 percent for 2013.

Growth in the United States and Europe will remain lower than it was after previous recessions, the bank predicted, a hit to Canada which has heavy trade and financial linkages to the United States.

The central bank assumes that EU leaders, who are meeting on Wednesday to come up with a plan to contain the debt crisis, will succeed but acknowledged that "this assumption is clearly subject to downside risks." It sees a recession starting there at the end of this year.

U.S. growth will average about 1-1/4 percent through the first half of 2012, it projected, rates that in previous periods often preceded a recession. A recession would mean further cuts to Canada's growth and inflation outlook.

Canadian consumer spending and business investment will be the main engines of growth this year and next, the Bank of Canada said, but both are now expected to grow more modestly than the bank had anticipated in its July outlook.

It sees the economy running at 1-1/4 percent below full capacity in the third quarter, a significantly wider output gap than anticipated earlier.

The bank released the detailed forecasts a day after holding its key interest rate steady at an ultra-low 1 percent and issuing a statement that focused heavily on global risks rather than domestic ones.

The bank cut growth and inflation forecasts and shifted to more dovish language, effectively taking any previous talk of future rate hikes completely off the table. [ID:nN1E79O0F9]

Canada's Conservative government also downgraded its growth assumptions on Tuesday, based on private sector forecasts, while still promising to balance its budget in the medium term. [ID:nN1E79O14B]

The bank said Canada -- a major natural resources exporter -- will continue to benefit from higher-than-average world prices, although the bank now sees commodity prices remaining about 10 percent below levels it had projected in July. (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)