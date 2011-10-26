Oct 26 The Bank of Canada slashed its forecast on Wednesday for fourth-quarter economic growth, citing unusually weak recoveries in Europe and the United States.

Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney at a press conference in Ottawa:

ON OUTCOME OF EU SUMMIT

"It is a very important meeting but I am confident the European leaders will have other important meetings in the future. It's important today to take decisions but it's not necessary to take all the decisions today ... it's not make or break."

ON PRIVATE SECTOR FORECASTS

"Our forecasts are a little lower than those of the private sector economists for next year but not for 2013. That's the point: a little lower for 2012 but stronger for 2013 and as a consequence, the level of the Canadian economy at the end of 2013 -- in our prediction -- will not be very different from the level we forecast in July."

ON TOOLS TO SUPPORT THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM

"We have tremendous tools. We certainly have measures we can take to ensure that the Canadian financial system continues to function well. I mean there's no point having the world's strongest financial system unless it functions in difficult times as well as good times, and we will do what is necessary but no more than necessary to ensure that it functions well."

ON TALK OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX

"The Bank and I think this is not a good idea when it comes to regulating speculation. I can assure you there is no chance this idea will be put into place after the G20 summit because there are several countries -- including large emerging nations -- that do not agree at all with this idea. But the question of excessive speculation is a real question ... there are risks in the shadow banking system but there are other reforms that can manage, that can reduce, that can mitigate the risks in the shadow banking system and the other reforms will be one of the G20's priorities from now until the end of next year."

ON INFLUENCE OF U.S. GROWTH ON CANADA

"You have to look at all those quarters together and one sees the growth rate in Canada from Q2 through to Q4 in the 1 to 1.5 percent growth range. But from that point going forward we are expecting that the situation in Europe, the weakness in the United States will have an impact on confidence in Canada."

"Also obviously it's having an impact on our exporters with less demand out there and that impact. But as those start to move away, and just to be absolutely clear, what we're expecting is modest growth in Canada and then a pickup that begins from the middle of next year."

ON U.S. ECONOMY

"The pace at which the U.S. economy is growing has historically, not always but historically, often been associated with a recession in the United States. So in other words the pace of growth, there is the possibility, if there is a certain type of shock either to confidence, to financial markets -- a shock that could come based on Europe in this case, let's be transparent -- that given the relatively modest momentum in the U.S. economy, they could tip into recession. Could. Not will, not assured, not at all. And our forecasts, given all these risks, given what is happening in Europe, given some slowing in emerging markets, given other factors, our forecast has the U.S. continuing to grow through the forecast horizon, and I would add our forecast has the U.S. continuing to grow, at a very modest pace, but still growing, even with the assumption that there is no additional fiscal stimulus provided in 2012 and 2013."

"Just to recap: we're not saying that the U.S. -- our base expectation is they are going to grow. There are risks around that. And we've tried to lay them out pretty clearly."

ON THE EU DEBT CRISIS SUMMIT

"I would say we are confident the European authorities understand the severity of the situation. We're also confident they understand the type of measures that need to be put in place -- that's recapitalizing the banking system, it's providing a liquidity backstop to the banking system as the ECB has already done, and it is ensuring that European governments can act and finance at a sustainable rate of interest, and then finally a sensible resolution to the Greek situation."

"We have guidance from public and European authorities that there will need to be subsequent meetings to provide more detail on some of the components of these measures."

"Our core expectation is that European officials will contain this situation, they will take the necessary measures to ensure there is not substantial contagion from what is going on in Europe to the rest of the global financial system and obviously to the Canadian financial system."

ON OUTLOOK FOR INTEREST RATES

"Our conditional commitment which we employed from the spring of 2009 into June of 2010 was designed, it was the next step in easing once the policy rate got to the zero lower bound, the effect that once we got interest rates to as low as they can go and at that point in time our feeling was ... that the economy needed additional stimulus. So the conditional commitment providing some guidance on where we expected interest rates to be in the near term provided additional stimulus for the Canadian economy."

"We are not at that point. So in other words it's an unconventional policy tool, it's not part of our conventional armor. We don't provide a path for interest rates when we are not at the effective lower bound. And even if we were at the effective lower bound it is possible to be there and not to have to provide the additional guidance, it depends on the circumstance."

ON RISKS TO CANADIAN ECONOMY

"There are risks on the upside and downside ... certainly one of the biggest issues is the situation in Europe." (Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Claire Sibonney, Andrea Hopkins and Jon Cook in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)