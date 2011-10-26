Oct 26 The Bank of Canada slashed its forecast
on Wednesday for fourth-quarter economic growth, citing
unusually weak recoveries in Europe and the United States.
Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Mark
Carney at a press conference in Ottawa:
ON OUTCOME OF EU SUMMIT
"It is a very important meeting but I am confident the
European leaders will have other important meetings in the
future. It's important today to take decisions but it's not
necessary to take all the decisions today ... it's not make or
break."
ON PRIVATE SECTOR FORECASTS
"Our forecasts are a little lower than those of the private
sector economists for next year but not for 2013. That's the
point: a little lower for 2012 but stronger for 2013 and as a
consequence, the level of the Canadian economy at the end of
2013 -- in our prediction -- will not be very different from
the level we forecast in July."
ON TOOLS TO SUPPORT THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM
"We have tremendous tools. We certainly have measures we
can take to ensure that the Canadian financial system continues
to function well. I mean there's no point having the world's
strongest financial system unless it functions in difficult
times as well as good times, and we will do what is necessary
but no more than necessary to ensure that it functions well."
ON TALK OF A FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS TAX
"The Bank and I think this is not a good idea when it comes
to regulating speculation. I can assure you there is no chance
this idea will be put into place after the G20 summit because
there are several countries -- including large emerging nations
-- that do not agree at all with this idea. But the question of
excessive speculation is a real question ... there are risks in
the shadow banking system but there are other reforms that can
manage, that can reduce, that can mitigate the risks in the
shadow banking system and the other reforms will be one of the
G20's priorities from now until the end of next year."
ON INFLUENCE OF U.S. GROWTH ON CANADA
"You have to look at all those quarters together and one
sees the growth rate in Canada from Q2 through to Q4 in the 1
to 1.5 percent growth range. But from that point going forward
we are expecting that the situation in Europe, the weakness in
the United States will have an impact on confidence in
Canada."
"Also obviously it's having an impact on our exporters with
less demand out there and that impact. But as those start to
move away, and just to be absolutely clear, what we're
expecting is modest growth in Canada and then a pickup that
begins from the middle of next year."
ON U.S. ECONOMY
"The pace at which the U.S. economy is growing has
historically, not always but historically, often been
associated with a recession in the United States. So in other
words the pace of growth, there is the possibility, if there is
a certain type of shock either to confidence, to financial
markets -- a shock that could come based on Europe in this
case, let's be transparent -- that given the relatively modest
momentum in the U.S. economy, they could tip into recession.
Could. Not will, not assured, not at all. And our forecasts,
given all these risks, given what is happening in Europe, given
some slowing in emerging markets, given other factors, our
forecast has the U.S. continuing to grow through the forecast
horizon, and I would add our forecast has the U.S. continuing
to grow, at a very modest pace, but still growing, even with
the assumption that there is no additional fiscal stimulus
provided in 2012 and 2013."
"Just to recap: we're not saying that the U.S. -- our base
expectation is they are going to grow. There are risks around
that. And we've tried to lay them out pretty clearly."
ON THE EU DEBT CRISIS SUMMIT
"I would say we are confident the European authorities
understand the severity of the situation. We're also confident
they understand the type of measures that need to be put in
place -- that's recapitalizing the banking system, it's
providing a liquidity backstop to the banking system as the ECB
has already done, and it is ensuring that European governments
can act and finance at a sustainable rate of interest, and then
finally a sensible resolution to the Greek situation."
"We have guidance from public and European authorities that
there will need to be subsequent meetings to provide more
detail on some of the components of these measures."
"Our core expectation is that European officials will
contain this situation, they will take the necessary measures
to ensure there is not substantial contagion from what is going
on in Europe to the rest of the global financial system and
obviously to the Canadian financial system."
ON OUTLOOK FOR INTEREST RATES
"Our conditional commitment which we employed from the
spring of 2009 into June of 2010 was designed, it was the next
step in easing once the policy rate got to the zero lower
bound, the effect that once we got interest rates to as low as
they can go and at that point in time our feeling was ... that
the economy needed additional stimulus. So the conditional
commitment providing some guidance on where we expected
interest rates to be in the near term provided additional
stimulus for the Canadian economy."
"We are not at that point. So in other words it's an
unconventional policy tool, it's not part of our conventional
armor. We don't provide a path for interest rates when we are
not at the effective lower bound. And even if we were at the
effective lower bound it is possible to be there and not to
have to provide the additional guidance, it depends on the
circumstance."
ON RISKS TO CANADIAN ECONOMY
"There are risks on the upside and downside ... certainly
one of the biggest issues is the situation in Europe."
(Reporting by Louise Egan and David Ljunggren in Ottawa and
Claire Sibonney, Andrea Hopkins and Jon Cook in Toronto;
Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)