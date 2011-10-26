Oct 26 Following is a summary of the Bank of
Canada's Monetary Policy Report released on Wednesday:
* The global economy has slowed markedly since July.
* The Canadian economy is expected to return to full
capacity by the end of 2013. Total CPI inflation is expected to
trough around 1 per cent by the middle of 2012 before rising
with core inflation to the 2 per cent target by the end of
2013.
* On 7 September and 25 October, the Bank maintained the
target for the overnight rate at 1 per cent.
The global economy has slowed markedly as several downside
risks to the projection outlined in July have been realized.
Financial market volatility has increased and there has been a
generalized retrenchment from risk-taking across global
markets. The combination of ongoing deleveraging by banks and
households, increased fiscal austerity, and declining business
and consumer confidence is expected to restrain growth across
the advanced economies. The Bank now expects that the euro
area-where these dynamics are most acute-will experience a
brief recession. The Bank's base-case scenario assumes that the
euro-area crisis will be contained, although this assumption is
clearly subject to downside risks. In the United States,
diminished household confidence, tighter financial conditions
and increased fiscal drag are expected to result in weak real
GDP growth through the first half of 2012, before growth
strengthens gradually thereafter. In Japan, reconstruction
activity is projected to boost growth over 2012-13, although
Japan's economy will be constrained by reduced global activity
and the sharp appreciation of the yen. Growth in China and
other emerging-market economies is projected to moderate to a
more sustainable pace in response to weaker external demand and
the lagged effects of past policy tightening. These
developments, combined with recent declines in commodity
prices, are expected to dampen global inflationary pressures.
The outlook for the Canadian economy has weakened since
July, with the significantly less favorable external
environment affecting Canada through financial, confidence and
trade channels. Although Canadian growth rebounded in the third
quarter with the unwinding of temporary factors, underlying
economic momentum has slowed and is expected to remain modest
through the middle of next year. Domestic demand is expected to
remain the principal driver of growth over the projection
horizon, though at a more subdued pace than previously
anticipated. Household expenditures are now projected to grow
relatively modestly as lower commodity prices and heightened
volatility in financial markets weigh on the incomes, wealth
and confidence of Canadian households. Business fixed
investment is still expected to grow solidly in response to
very stimulative financial conditions and heightened
competitive pressures, although it will be dampened by the
weaker and more uncertain global economic environment. Net
exports are expected to remain a source of weakness, owing to
sluggish foreign demand and ongoing competitiveness challenges,
including the persistent strength of the Canadian dollar.
Overall, the Bank expects that growth in Canada will be
slow through mid-2012 before picking up as the global economic
environment improves, uncertainty dissipates and confidence
increases. The Bank projects that the economy will expand by
2.1 per cent in 2011, 1.9 per cent in 2012 and 2.9 per cent in
2013.
The weaker economic outlook implies greater and more
persistent economic slack than previously anticipated, with the
Canadian economy now expected to return to full capacity by the
end of 2013. As a result, core inflation is expected to be
slightly softer than previously expected, declining through
2012 before returning to 2 per cent by the end of 2013. The
projection for total CPI inflation has also been revised down,
reflecting the recent reversal of earlier sharp increases in
world energy prices as well as modestly weaker core inflation.
Total CPI inflation is expected to trough around 1 per cent by
the middle of 2012 before rising with core inflation to the 2
per cent target by the end of 2013, as excess supply in the
economy is slowly absorbed.
Several significant upside and downside risks are present
in the inflation outlook for Canada.
The three main upside risks to inflation in Canada relate
to the possibility of stronger-than-expected inflationary
pressures in the global economy, stronger momentum in Canadian
household spending, and the possibility of a
faster-than-expected rebound in business and consumer
confidence, due to more decisive policy action in the major
advanced economies.
The three main downside risks to inflation in Canada relate
to sovereign debt and banking concerns in Europe, the
in-creased probability of a recession in the U.S. economy, and
the possibility that growth in household spending could be
weaker than projected.
Overall, the Bank judges that these risks are roughly
balanced over the projection horizon.
Reflecting all of these factors, on 25 October, the Bank
maintained the target for the overnight rate at 1 per cent.
With the target interest rate near historic lows and the
financial system functioning well, there is considerable
monetary policy stimulus in Canada
The Bank will continue to monitor carefully economic and
financial developments in the Canadian and global economies,
together with the evolution of risks, and set monetary policy
consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target over
the medium term.