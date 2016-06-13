OTTAWA, June 13 Canada's housing regulations
should be further tightened and regionally targeted to help cool
booming real estate markets in some of its major cities, a
report from the OECD recommended on Monday.
A disorderly housing market correction, particularly in
Toronto and Vancouver, remains the main domestic downside risk
to Canada's economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said.
Vulnerabilities related to housing and high household debt
are still increasing, though at a slower pace, the report found.
The OECD noted that Canadian authorities have taken steps to
shore up the housing market, but said further regionally focused
measures should be considered.
The Canadian government has acted five times since 2008 to
clamp down on heated housing markets, most recently in December
2015.
But policymakers are challenged by the need to prevent
certain housing markets such as Toronto and Vancouver from
becoming overheated without further depressing slower activity
in commodity-sensitive regions.
The Bank of Canada last week warned that the rapid pace of
home price increases in Toronto and Vancouver is unlikely to
continue.
Targeted measures could go beyond the changes to capital
requirements in regions with high price-to-income ratios already
planned by Canada's financial regulator to make capital
requirements more responsive to market developments, the OECD
said.
It cited New Zealand as an example where policymakers have
put lower caps on loan-to-value ratios in the hot Auckland
market.
On the whole, the OECD sees Canada's economy growing 1.7
percent this year and 2.2 percent next year, unchanged from its
downgraded forecasts released earlier this month. It had
previously forecast 2 percent growth in 2016 and 2.3 percent in
2017.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)