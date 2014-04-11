WASHINGTON, April 11 Canada will appoint the new
senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada "quite soon,"
Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday, referring to the
successor to the central bank's No. 2 policymaker Tiff Macklem
who is leaving on May 1.
Central bank chief Stephen Poloz, who appeared alongside
Oliver at a news conference following a meeting of Group of 20
finance officials, said the conditions for deflation don't exist
in Canada or in other advanced economies where inflation is
below target but that the risk of deflation could increase in
the case of a shock to the economy.
Policymakers take comfort from signs the global economic
outlook is improving, he said.
"So as long as we're below (the target inflation rate)
significantly, the risk that you're raising is one that we'll
all be watching carefully," he said when asked if he was
concerned about deflation.
"But the outlook continues to heal and to be giving us
encouragement that we are on our way back home," he said.
