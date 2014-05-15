OTTAWA May 14 Canada's Conservative government
will consider allocating some of its projected budget surplus to
paying down debt, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday.
Ottawa expects to eliminate its budget deficit next year
ahead of an October 2015 election. Prime Minister Stephen Harper
has promised since 2011 to use the surplus to cut income taxes
for families, although the government now says final decisions
will only be taken after consulting with Canadians.
Oliver, speaking to the entire House of Commons in a special
question-and-answer session, signaled there might be a mix of
tax cuts and debt payments.
"When we get out of the deficit situation and move to a
surplus next year, the growth of the economy will of course,
over time, reduce the ratio of debt to GDP," Oliver said.
"That is even without the money allocated to the new payment
of debt, which is something that we'll be considering as well
next year," he said.
The federal government is projected to post a budget deficit
of C$2.9 billion ($2.7 billion) in the fiscal year ending March
31, 2015 followed by a surplus of C$6.4 billion the following
year.
Oliver also said the biggest risks to the Canadian economy
were external, citing low growth and inflation in Europe, the
spillover effects of the normalization of U.S. monetary policy
and the possibility that the U.S. economic growth will be slower
than expected this year.
"The key risks to Canada's outlook remain external and
tilted to the downside," said Oliver. "The risk of a sovereign
debt crisis has declined but it has not been eliminated."
"There is a risk that the projected pickup in U.S. growth
during the remainder of this year could be lower than expected.
($1 = $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)