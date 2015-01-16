(Recasts with Oliver comments in TV interview)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 16 Canadians should not be "unduly
pessimistic" about the economic impact of the recent slide in
oil prices, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday, a day
after delaying the federal budget due to energy market
instability.
"The Canadian economy is in pretty good shape despite this
(fall in oil prices)," Oliver said in an interview on CP24
television. "We shouldn't be unduly pessimistic. Canada is doing
well, we've created 1.2 million jobs, we're doing better than
most other countries and Canadians should be reassured by that."
Oliver had earlier brushed off questions about the timing of
the federal budget, after saying on Thursday that it would not
be presented before April.
The budget is usually introduced in February or March, and
occasionally as early as January, given that the government's
fiscal year starts on April 1.
Asked how long the government would be prepared to delay the
budget if markets continue to show instability, Oliver told
reporters: "I don't want to get into negative hypotheticals."
"We've decided that we won't issue the budget earlier than
April because of the current instability and we'll make a
decision as we approach that date."
