FOREX-Dollar hovers near 1-week high, buoyed by euro weakness
* Prospects of ECB moving away from easy policy tempered for now
OTTAWA Feb 9 Canadians do not need to be at all pessimistic about the country's economic prospects despite problems caused by a sharp decline in the price of oil, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Monday.
Oliver said although lower crude prices meant revenues had fallen, Canadian growth this year would exceed the average seen in the Group of Seven industrialized nations and noted the economy added 35,400 jobs in December.
"Canada is moving forward, better than most countries, and I don't think we should be pessimistic at all about the prospects for our great country," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, repeating a promise to balance the budget in the 2015/16 fiscal year. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Prospects of ECB moving away from easy policy tempered for now
BRASILIA, March 29 The Brazilian government on Wednesday enacted a bigger spending freeze than anticipated while keeping tax hikes to a minimum as it seeks to reach a fiscal deficit target key to regaining the country's investment-grade rating.