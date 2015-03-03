TORONTO, March 3 Canada's better-than-expected growth figures for the fourth quarter show the economy is heading in the right direction, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters on Tuesday.

Oliver, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Toronto, also repeated a promise to balance the budget in 2015/16 despite a slump in the price of oil that has cut government revenues. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)