US STOCKS-Financials drag on Wall St as Trump agenda weighed
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's better-than-expected growth figures for the fourth quarter show the economy is heading in the right direction, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters on Tuesday.
Oliver, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Toronto, also repeated a promise to balance the budget in 2015/16 despite a slump in the price of oil that has cut government revenues. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.