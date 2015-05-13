NEW YORK May 13 The U.S. ban on its banks
trading Canadian debt likely violates an international agreement
between the nations, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said
on Wednesday, urging American lawmakers to adjust the so-called
Volcker Rule.
The rule, meant to curb risky Wall Street trading seen to
worsen the 2007-2009 financial crisis, generally stops U.S.
banks from proprietary trading of non-U.S. government bonds.
"I believe - with strong legal basis - that this rule
violates the terms of the NAFTA agreement," Oliver said of the
North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the United
States and Mexico.
"I hope the United States administration sees that changing
the Volcker Rule is in its own best interests and that of its
biggest trading partner," he added in a speech at a Canada-U.S.
conference in New York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)